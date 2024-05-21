MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.67.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 65.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 482,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MultiPlan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP raised its stake in MultiPlan by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MultiPlan by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MultiPlan by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

