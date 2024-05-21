MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.82 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 20,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 97,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

MyHealthChecked Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.35.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.