Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Nanosonics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Nanosonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.