Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Neogen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,368.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

