Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 37,360 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.90. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

