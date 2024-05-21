Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $450.00. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $627.79 and last traded at $625.95. 918,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,277,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 591.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $276.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $604.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

