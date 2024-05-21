NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Director Todd Minnis Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,806,000 after acquiring an additional 383,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 526,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 69,005 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Mizuho lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

