NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Director Todd Minnis Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NETSTREIT Stock Performance
Shares of NTST opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.11%.
Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Mizuho lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NTST
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.