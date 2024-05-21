NextDecade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 1,088 call options.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextDecade by 7,187.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 916,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextDecade by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,593 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 157,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.