Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Down 0.6%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.35. Approximately 42,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 48,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.
Nexus Uranium Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.45.
About Nexus Uranium
Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.
