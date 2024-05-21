Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 170,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 101,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Down 18.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

