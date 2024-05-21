Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,591,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.