Nordwand Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 36.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,587,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 140,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NVDA opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $884.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.