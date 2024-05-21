Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Eric Desaulniers Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$2.83 on Tuesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a one year low of C$2.55 and a one year high of C$4.81. The company has a market cap of C$318.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

