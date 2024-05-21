NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Down 8%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56. 35,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 81,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

NOVONIX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

NOVONIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.