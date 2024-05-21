NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,144,490,000 after buying an additional 1,941,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NVIDIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

