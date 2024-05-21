NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 247,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $884.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

