NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $101,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $253,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $884.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

