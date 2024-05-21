NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $884.78 and a 200-day moving average of $691.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

