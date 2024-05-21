Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,548,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,212,248,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 247,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $9,483,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $884.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

