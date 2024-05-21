OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,806,000 after purchasing an additional 252,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $128,381,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,487 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

