Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 30085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.