Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stake Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.9 %

ONTO stock opened at $227.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $235.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.