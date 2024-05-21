Ooma (OOMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of -252.67 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

