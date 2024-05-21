PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

PCAR stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

