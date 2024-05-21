Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMDGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 1,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $74.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.