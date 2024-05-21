Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 1,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $74.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

