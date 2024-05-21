Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,457 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

