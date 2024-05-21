Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sweetgreen worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 4,779.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 694,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 679,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth about $4,839,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 6.5 %

SG stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Insider Activity

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,475 shares of company stock worth $10,569,370. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.