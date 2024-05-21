Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Koppers worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Koppers alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.