Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in STERIS by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.0 %

STE opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

