Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

JAZZ opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.