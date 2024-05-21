Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $18,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

