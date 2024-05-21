Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,501 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Denny’s worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

