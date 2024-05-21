Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,240 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,240 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.44.

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $795.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $778.20 and its 200 day moving average is $805.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

