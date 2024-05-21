Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.