Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $8.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 122,858 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

