Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 2.8%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. 55,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.
About Patriot One Technologies
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.
