PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Barbara Duckett Sells 1,000 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PC Connection Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 15,593.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

