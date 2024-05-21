Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

