PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

