Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 525,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 634,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

