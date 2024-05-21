PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

PointsBet Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

