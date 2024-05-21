Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. Post has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

