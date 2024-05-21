Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Primo Water shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 169,064 shares changing hands.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primo Water Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Primo Water by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 895,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 54,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.