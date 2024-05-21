Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Novanta worth $23,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 92,243 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Novanta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.35. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.17.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

