Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,038 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Maximus worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

