Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.66 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Matson worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at $665,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Matson by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MATX stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

