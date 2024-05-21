Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.36 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,597,000 after acquiring an additional 105,404 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,664,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.