Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,443 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Capri worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

