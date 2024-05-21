Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,512 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of SM Energy worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 4.21. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

