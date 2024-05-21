Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,146 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Murphy Oil worth $23,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.